Cape Coral Considers Mandating 90-Day Storm Shutter Removal Amid Safety Concerns

Cape Coral might force residents to remove storm shutters within 90 days after storms pass. The push comes as first responders voice growing concerns about year-round shutters blocking rescue efforts during storms.

The proposed update would stretch existing rules beyond South Cape into all city areas.

"We're entering into hurricane season, and there's still people throughout the whole city that have shutters up. In my neighborhood... there's a house that has had shutters up for literally years, even before Ian," said Council Member Rachel Kaduk to WINK News.

The debate has created sharp divisions. While some stress safety needs and property freedoms, others point to curb appeal and market prices. "It is a violation of homeowners' private property rights to make them take down their storm shutters, even if they want them up for safety or security," said Kevin Bester of the Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association to WINK News.

Seasonal residents face extra challenges with the proposed changes. "I live with a father who's 90 years old, and they go away for the summer. There's no way he could come back and put up shutters every few months just because someone thinks it looks ugly," said Julie Atari.

The current rules lack teeth - no fines exist for keeping shutters mounted after storms pass. Before moving forward, city staff must check state building rules. The next step involves discussion at an upcoming Committee meeting.

First responders stress how barriers slow their work in emergencies. "Folks ask us why can't we just drill them off? It's possible — it's just time consuming," said a meeting attendee.

Property values sit at the heart of many complaints. "They need to be down, because it just wears everything down. Just makes it look kind of dumpy," said Ashley LaRosa.