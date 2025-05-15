ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Fort Myers Set to Bake as Temperatures Soar Near Record Highs

The temperature will hit 95 degrees in Fort Myers this Wednesday, May 21. The National Weather Service warns that the heat index will surge past 100. Starting today, a wave of 90-degree weather will…

Rebecca Allen
2024 Island Hopper Songwriter Festival Photo by Brian Tietz www.briantietz.com
Brian Tietz Photography, Inc

The temperature will hit 95 degrees in Fort Myers this Wednesday, May 21. The National Weather Service warns that the heat index will surge past 100.

Starting today, a wave of 90-degree weather will grip the area through next week. Jacksonville will hit 96 and Tallahassee will hit 95 on Saturday.

Visitors at Central Florida's parks will face 95-degree heat this weekend. Port St. Lucie hits 93, Melbourne reaches 91, and Naples will be at 90.

Watch for warning signs of overheating. If you notice muscle cramps, excessive sweat, feel dizzy, have breathing problems, weakness, or a pounding head, it's time to move inside and hydrate.

Stick to light clothes and find cool spots indoors when needed. Pick cooler hours and dodge midday sun. Put on strong sunscreen — SPF 30 minimum — and add more every two hours.

Summer officially begins June 20.

Fort Myersweather
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Four Southwest Florida Teams Move Forward to FHSAA Softball Regional Finals
Local NewsFour Southwest Florida Teams Move Forward to FHSAA Softball Regional FinalsRebecca Allen
Lee County Tourism Reaches $3.1B in Visitor Spending for 2024
Local NewsLee County Tourism Reaches $3.1B in Visitor Spending for 2024Rebecca Allen
Summer is pretty much here, and with it comes plenty of fun things to do around the sunny state of Florida.
Local NewsThe Best Travel Spot in Florida This SummerAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect