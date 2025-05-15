Fort Myers Set to Bake as Temperatures Soar Near Record Highs

The temperature will hit 95 degrees in Fort Myers this Wednesday, May 21. The National Weather Service warns that the heat index will surge past 100.

Starting today, a wave of 90-degree weather will grip the area through next week. Jacksonville will hit 96 and Tallahassee will hit 95 on Saturday.

Visitors at Central Florida's parks will face 95-degree heat this weekend. Port St. Lucie hits 93, Melbourne reaches 91, and Naples will be at 90.

Watch for warning signs of overheating. If you notice muscle cramps, excessive sweat, feel dizzy, have breathing problems, weakness, or a pounding head, it's time to move inside and hydrate.

Stick to light clothes and find cool spots indoors when needed. Pick cooler hours and dodge midday sun. Put on strong sunscreen — SPF 30 minimum — and add more every two hours.