Billy Joel Puts Tour On Hold Until July As He Recovers From Surgery

Billy Joel needs some time to heal. Eight shows got pushed back while Joel worked through surgery, recovery, and physical therapy. His return happens on July 5 at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium.

"He's doing well," said Alexis, Joel's wife, to Fox News Digital. "He's going to be 76. And I don't think of him that way. People don't think of him in that way, but he is. And he's been doing this job nonstop for 15 years — just this recent run."

His medical team expects him to bounce back fully. They'll watch his progress through spring and early summer. The 75-year-old needs about four months to get back in shape, and the demands of touring have increased as he ages. His last break was during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans," Joel stated in March when announcing the delay.

Since the 1970s, he's created 13 studio albums and received six GRAMMYS. He's also part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He's sold over 150 million records, and his most recent hit is "Turn the Lights Back On." Others include "Piano Man" and "Uptown Girl."

The JMA Wireless Dome show in Syracuse shifts to April 10, 2026. Sting will still kick off that night as planned, and it's Joel's eighth performance there.