The Best Travel Spot in Florida This Summer

Summer is pretty much here, and with it comes plenty of fun things to do around the state. Sure, really any season is a great time to enjoy what America has to offer, but there's something special about taking in all the scenes and activities during the hot summer months. So, what's the best thing to do in the state this year? A new study looks at all of the U.S. states and points out the best activity to experience in each one of them.

The Best Thing to Do in the State

Jacqui Agate over at The Times has an interesting feature out regarding the best things to do in each state. She has actually traveled to each U.S. state, so she knows exactly what adventures each has to offer. "In a decade of travels in this big, beautiful, complicated nation, I've hiked in snow-crowned mountains, chased the sun on Pacific Coast beaches, museum-hopped in titanic cities, and had the best meals of my life in small towns you could blink and miss," she states in the feature.

For Florida, Agate goes with an attraction that opens May 22, according to its official website: Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort. Agate states that the park "will feature five 'lands,' from the cosmos-themed Celestial Park, featuring the Stardust Racers rollercoaster, to Dark Universe, a spooky plot filled with animated monsters and a werewolf-inspired ride." Plus, there will also be spots for "Harry Potter" fun, plus "Super Nintendo World." A new trio of hotels will debut too — the Mediterranean-inspired Universal Helios Grand Hotel and the glittering Universal Stella Nova and Universal Terra Luna resorts."