Lee County Holds Hurricane Safety Workshop With Leading Experts on June 3

On June 3 at 1 p.m., top weather and safety specialists will gather at the Lee County Emergency Operations Center. The event brings vital storm knowledge to local residents.

At 2675 Ortiz Ave in Fort Myers, National Weather Service expert Stephen Shiveley will lead talks with four other specialists. The building's central spot makes it perfect for this crucial meeting.

Visitors will learn from pros who know storms inside and out. The mix of skills covers everything from weather tracking to getting back on your feet after a big storm hits.

Suzanne Specht, a Small Business Consultant at Florida SBDC, will show business owners how to shield their work from storms. Amy Turner, Executive Director at the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, will share ways to keep deaf and hard-of-hearing people safe when danger strikes.

Tatum Walker, Senior Business Development Specialist at Lee County Economic Development, will tackle money matters, and Kevin Gingras, Training and Recovery Coordinator at Lee County Emergency Management, will train others in crisis control.

With Southwest Florida still fixing storm damage, this meeting couldn't come at a better time. You'll pick up tricks to guard your home and know when to head for safer ground. As 2024's first big hurricane prep event, it packs essential info into one afternoon.