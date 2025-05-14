Coast Guard Plans Week-Long Boating Safety Events Across Southwest Florida

Starting May 17, the Coast Guard Auxiliary will run safety demos and training across Lee and Collier counties. The week-long program aims to boost water safety skills during National Safe Boating Week.

The push starts May 16 as water sports fans sport life jackets at work, kicking off "Wear it to Work Day." This early launch sets up the main campaign.

That first weekend puts boat checks front and center. Safety crews will be at West Marine in Bonita Springs on May 17, and then move to Cocohatchee River Park Marina in Naples on May 18. Boats meeting standards earn safety approval stickers.

Fort Myers Aquatic Center hosts a paddle safety demonstration on May 17. The next day, Sugden Park in Naples offers a kayak rescue class for $15.

A "Suddenly in Command" training session is available on May 19 at the DiamondHead Resort. Participants learn quick thinking for water crises.

A display of the Coast Guard Mobile Radio Communications Command Center will be at the Bonita Springs Library on May 20 and at the Collier County Library on May 21. The team shows how to use marine radio gear.

May 22 starts with a public breakfast at Sunflower Cafe, where locals can chat with Coast Guard staff. Later, a two-day safety fair kicks off at Sunshine Ace Hardware in Bonita Springs.