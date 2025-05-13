ContestsEvents
The Salty Crab Plans 13,000-Square-Foot Rebuild Without Parking

Rebecca Allen
The Salty Crab will present new building plans today (May 13). The new plans will request a variance to operate without the required 58 parking spaces required by the town code. If all goes well, doors could open by fall 2026.

Greg Powers wants to start fresh where Hurricane Ian left nothing standing. His plans include a two-floor structure with an ice cream shop below and dining above. 

The building's footprint will cover 5,256 square feet, with tables scattered outside. 

Powers states that The Salty Crab Restaurant operated successfully for years with no onsite parking, and with public lots throughout the area, there are hundreds of spaces available within a five-minute walk.

While town staff backs the project, they've set four must-follow rules: turtle-friendly lighting, covered walkways, strict building style rules, and proper permits.

