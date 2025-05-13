CBGB Festival Lineup Features Iggy Pop, Jack White + More

The CBGB Festival is taking place on September 27 in Brooklyn at Under the K Bridge Park. According to organizers, its lineup answers this question: "Who would be playing CBGB today?" For starters, the festival honoring the iconic punk club is being headlined by Iggy Pop and Jack White, which is already enough to bring a crowd. But the headliners have quite a diverse support lineup that includes Sex Pistols, The Damned, Johnny Marr, Lunachicks, Marky Ramone, Angel Du$t, Cro-Mags, Destroy Boys, Gorilla Biscuits, Lamrini Girls, The Linda Lindas, Melvins, Murphy's Law, Scowl, Teen Mortgage, Lip Critic, and Pinkshift.

A press release announcing the festival adds, "Festival-goers can expect a full day of music, vintage and new merch, local food and drink, and immersive CBGB installations—including the famous bar and stage from the original club."



Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. ET. Those interested in purchasing tickets via presale can register for the chance to do so at CBGBfest.com. The presale begins on Thursday, May 15 at 10 a.m. ET.



If you happen to be a New York resident and under 25, there will be a special "Young Punk" ticket sale on Saturday, May 17 at 12 p.m. ET at a pop-up box office at Music Hall of Williamsburg. This special sale will only be for 350 tickets, which is a nod to the capacity of the original CBGB. The cost of the ticket will be $73, which is in honor of the year 1973 when the legendary club first opened.