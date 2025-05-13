ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

28-Foot Cape Coral Statue Gets $44,000 Makeover After Hurricane Damage

The towering Big John will stand tall again at South Cape Town Center. Workers need two more months to finish the $44,000 restoration after Hurricane Ian struck in 2022. “I’ve been getting…

Rebecca Allen
Aerial photo residential neighborhoods in Cape Coral Florida USA
Getty Royalty Free

The towering Big John will stand tall again at South Cape Town Center. Workers need two more months to finish the $44,000 restoration after Hurricane Ian struck in 2022.

"I've been getting a lot of calls about when John's coming back," said Elmer Tabor, owner of the Big John statue, to Gulf Coast News

Since 1969, this mighty steel and fiberglass figure has watched over the area. Brand1 Ink's repair bill shot up $10,000 past their first guess when they found more damage inside.

"We ended up pretty well having to replace all the steel on him,” Tabor said. “The steel, the welding, the painting, the graphics — the whole nine yards.”

Big John has been restored four times now. Until Ian, workers only had to touch up paint and patch normal wear.

Cape Coralhurricane ian
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Florida Resort Teams up With Autism Group To Make Beach Stays More Welcoming
Local NewsFlorida Resort Teams up With Autism Group To Make Beach Stays More WelcomingRebecca Allen
Cape Coral Leaders Want New I-75 Exit as City Hits 200,000 Residents
Local NewsCape Coral Leaders Want New I-75 Exit as City Hits 200,000 ResidentsRebecca Allen
Naples Restaurant To Be Shown on Food Network Show After Owner’s Passing
Local NewsNaples Restaurant To Be Shown on Food Network Show After Owner’s PassingRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect