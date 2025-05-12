KC American Bistro Changes to Amber Cove as New Owner Takes Over in Naples

On March 7, 2025, Tim Herman purchased the well-known North Naples spot at 885 Vanderbilt Beach Road. The 15-year-old KC American Bistro transformed into Amber Cove, bringing fresh coastal flavors to the area.

The swift sale came after chef-owner Keith Casey listed the business in December. "I just got lucky that I was in the right place at the right time and I could sell it so quickly," said Casey to Gulf Shore Business.

With four decades in upscale dining, Herman brings expertise from LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, The Inn on Fifth, and Las Vegas giants Caesars Palace and The Venetian. The original name stayed until May 1 under temporary terms.

In the kitchen, Chef Jehad Alsharabini crafts plates with sea-to-table ingredients. Signature dishes include Miso Glazed Chilean Seabass, Faroe Islands Salmon, and Mediterranean Lamb Chops.

While the beloved mushroom soup stays on the menu, other dishes got a makeover. "We're going to have the grouper and the miso sea bass, but they're our versions rather than his versions," Herman said. "Our food stays fresh and simple. We pick whole fish and cut them right here."

The interior has deep navy walls and coastal touches. The name "Amber Cove" pays tribute to Naples' golden sunsets while nodding to its waterfront roots.