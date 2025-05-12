German Healer Opens 26-Pyramid Wellness Center in San Carlos Park

In San Carlos Park, Florida, a striking new wellness hub with 26 pyramids has opened. This unusual center merges time-tested European healing with the power of pyramid structures.

"Thirty years ago, 40 years ago, I had this vision to build a pyramid and stay in it," said Gerti Hontzsch, a German natural healer, to Gulf Coast News Now. "I worked with pyramid energy in my profession long before, especially for cancer people, just for treatment."

At the site's core sits a spring-fed lake. Dawn Weinkrantz, who tried the waters, says: "When you get out of that water, you feel like a new person."

Walking paths made of special stones, like those in Austrian medical facilities, wind through the grounds. Each stone type targets different body parts. "You can diagnose your own organs if you walk over certain stones," Hontzsch explained.

The site's yoga classes pack in 30 students at a time. Staff teach natural cures from across Europe. Hontzsch stresses a key point: "If you are sick, your good cells need to get stronger."