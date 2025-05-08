ContestsEvents
Florida Governor Calls for Detailed Financial Review of Fort Myers

City workers needed…

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference
State officials sent Fort Myers a demand for financial records and work data. The push came straight from Gov. Ron DeSantis' office through the Department of Government Efficiency.

City workers needed to submit records by May 2, 2025.  The state needs exact spending numbers from each part of city hall. They're asking about job roles and pay rates, but workers can keep their names private. The push aims to spot waste and find better ways to use tax money. Some files need details going back three years.

Money checks are requested in two big areas. The first looks at cash paid to outside workers. The second digs into staff costs and how workers spend their days at City Hall.

State agents want proof that work deals were fair. They're checking if jobs went to the lowest bidder or if some groups got special treatment without good cause. The state also wants facts about money given to local groups. City staff must list who got funds and prove why each group deserved help. This could show if tax dollars went to the right places.

Work tracking sits high on the state's list. Each office needs to show what tasks took time and what got done. This might find spots where work could move faster or cost less.

WINK News has asked if Fort Myers stands alone or if more cities will get letters soon. The response was, "Letters were sent to all municipalities and counties."

