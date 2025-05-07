Jimmy Page Being Sued Again Over ‘Dazed and Confused’

Jimmy Page, Warner Chappell, Sony Pictures, and other parties are being sued by songwriter Jake Holmes over the use of "Dazed and Confused" in the film Becoming Led Zeppelin.



The copyright infringement lawsuit was filed on May 5 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. In the filing, Holmes is identified as "the sole owner of the copyright in the musical composition titled 'Dazed and Confused.'"



Per the filing, Holmes registered "Dazed and Confused" with the United States Copyright Office in July 1967. A September 2011 settlement to a different lawsuit related to the song declared that " ... Holmes created and had and has complete ownership of ['Dazed and Confused'] and the unrestricted right in perpetuity, throughout the World, to use, license, and exploit ['Dazed and Confused'] in any manner he sees fit, free from any claims from Defendants or the Defendant Parties."



With this in mind, Holmes claims in his lawsuit that he did not give permission and was not paid for "Dazed and Confused" to be used in Becoming Led Zeppelin. Holmes also claims he was not properly credited in the film as the songwriter.



In the documentary, "Dazed and Confused" is used at least twice, with one use coming from a Yardbirds performance and the other from a Led Zeppelin performance. The lawsuit also claims, "The Film credits state that: (a) the version of 'Dazed and Confused' performed by the Yardbirds in the Film was 'Written by Jimmy Page. Published by WC Music Corp. on behalf of Succubus Music Ltd.' and, (b) the version of 'Dazed and Confused' performed by Led Zeppelin in the Film was 'Written by Jimmy Page, inspired by Jake Holmes. Published by Warner/Chappel North America Ltd.'"



Along with demanding a jury trial, Holmes is seeking various damages, including $150,000 per infringement, and profits from the recording in Becoming Led Zeppelin and on any Yardbirds release that features "Dazed and Confused" without permission.



