Florida Theme Parks Roll Out $39.99 Halloween Event Tickets for Fall 2025

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando launched a flash sale for Howl-O-Scream tickets at $39.99 per person when buying multiple passes, officials announced Monday. This limited-time deal runs May 5-11.

These discounted passes work for any night of the spooky season. The parks transform into haunted wonderlands from September through early November.

Workers at both sites are crafting creepy mazes, setting up scare spots, and planning twisted shows. Tampa's creative team hints at fresh frights for brave guests.

This early-bird deal marks the start of Halloween season planning. Buyers must pick up at least two passes to lock in the $39.99 rate.

Each park has set up online ticket sales. Tampa's passes are on the Busch Gardens site, while Orlando's are through SeaWorld's page.

Marketing teams branded this as the Mayhem sale. It fits the dark, twisted nature of these fall events perfectly.

Past Halloween seasons have packed in massive crowds. The 2025 events carry on this scary tradition at both spots.

While the parks start scaring on the same night, Tampa runs one extra day. Visitors get eight weeks to experience the terror at either location.