Cape Coral’s First Food Truck Park Opening With 10 Local Vendors in June 2025

Ten food trucks will set up shop at the new Slipaway Food Truck Park and Marina this June. The 3.1-acre site at 1811 Cape Coral Parkway E. will transform the city's dining scene.

"The selected food trucks are all locally owned from Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Sanibel and Naples, and were chosen from a pool of more than 140 local and out-of-state food truck applicants," officials said in a release to the Cape Coral Breeze.

With space for 300 diners during regular hours and 500 during special events, visitors can grab bites while sipping drinks from the on-site bar. The waterfront spot mixes casual dining with stunning views.

Hungry visitors can choose from SmokeStream's slow-cooked barbecue or try plant-based Mediterranean dishes at Greek Spot Go. Lobster Chef features fresh-caught seafood, while Addison's serves crispy fried chicken. Yunta brings authentic Cuban flavors with hand-pressed sandwiches and fresh empanadas.

Chop it Up crafts unique sandwiches. Gigi Gourmet flips juicy burgers. Not Yo Mama's Tacos blends Mexican and Peruvian spices, and Philly Express grills authentic cheesesteaks. Sweet tooths can finish with The Crooked Cow's small-batch ice cream.

Boaters can dock at one of 30 slips or fuel up at the dock. The site welcomes visitors by land or sea, making it a true waterfront destination.