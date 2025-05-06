Lee County Sheriff’s Office Kicks Off Hurricane Safety Campaign

During National Hurricane Preparedness Week, Lee County deputies launched a safety push to help protect residents from storm dangers. Their program tackles key steps: sizing up risks, making plans, tracking weather patterns, and taking quick action when storms strike.

Deputies want each person to check their flood risks, trim trees and clear yards of loose items, protect windows with shutters or boards, and learn their escape routes.

Key tasks include reviewing insurance docs, taking property snapshots, and saving vital records. The Sheriff's team asks families to pick meeting spots and plan escape paths well ahead of time.

Stock your emergency kit with water, food, meds, and backup power. Pack enough to last at least seven days after a big storm hits.

The campaign also teaches how to read weather data and storm signals, helping residents to choose between staying home and leaving.