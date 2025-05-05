ContestsEvents
Listen To Win: Steve Miller Band

Saturday, October 4th at Hertz Arena with special guest ZZ Ward Listen to 96 K Rock to win tickets to the show, before they go on sale! Tickets on sale…

Diana Beasley

Saturday, October 4th at Hertz Arena with special guest ZZ Ward

Listen to 96 K Rock to win tickets to the show, before they go on sale!

Tickets on sale Friday, May 9th at 10am - Presale on Thursday, May 8th at 10am with password: SMB25

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 5/5/25 - 5/9/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 10a-6p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $105
  • Who is providing the prize: AEG
Contesthertz arenaSteve Miller Band
Diana BeasleyEditor
