Cape Coral Yacht Club Gets Green Light After 4-Year Hold-Up

After years of waiting, Cape Coral's Yacht Club project moves ahead with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval. The green light opens the way for major updates to sea walls, boat ramps, and the marina.

"We've been waiting for this moment for four years," said Cape Coral City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn to WINK News.

The project stalled while teams worked to prove construction wouldn't harm protected species. "This is the hardest one to get. When you're trying to prove to the federal regulatory agencies that your project will not impact endangered species, that's a big lift," Ilczyszyn said.

Local resident Serafin Georgiagis can't hide his enthusiasm. "I had my fingers crossed. I'm really, really happy that this is going on," he said.

Christopher Miller, from Yacht Club Community Park, sees promise in the updates. "I think that's going to be a nice thing for the area and hopefully reinvigorate over here," he said.

Catherine Happe, also from Yacht Club Community Park, wants more community options. "To bring more children and families, and more activities for us to do as a community, and just be a safe place for us to come to and be happy," she said.