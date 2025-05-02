Rock Hall Picks Original Bad Company Members; Leaves Out Brian Howe

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame picked Bad Company's original four members for 2025 induction, causing controversy by leaving out Brian Howe, who sang lead from 1986 to 1998.

The November 8 ceremony will honor Paul Rodgers, Mick Ralphs, Raymond "Boz" Burrell, and Simon Kirke. Their breakthrough 1974 debut hit #1 in America while reaching #3 in the UK.

Fans have backed Howe through a petition with 568 signatures. During his 12-year run, the singer co-wrote four albums and found success with "Holy Water" and "If You Needed Somebody."

"This omission discounts a pivotal era for Bad Company," said Paul Easton to Music Weekly. The late singer's manager points to Denny Laine's later Moody Blues recognition.

In 1973, members from Free, Mott the Hoople, and King Crimson came together to form the band. Their first three albums landed in the top five on both sides of the ocean.

After Rodgers left for other projects in the early 80s, Howe stepped in. With Kirke as the only original member left, this version of the band put out hit records.

Many fans point to past Hall decisions that brought later members into the group. These changes often came after devoted fans showed these artists' importance to the band's story.

Before the ceremony, Howe's team wants to talk with Hall directors. Past meetings, like at manager Peter Grant's 1995 memorial, showed old conflicts could be resolved.