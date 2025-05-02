ContestsEvents
Listen To Win: Welcome To Rockville 4-Day Passes

May 15th, 16th, 17th & 18th at Daytona International Speedway Listen to 96 K Rock to win 4-Day General Admission Passes! Material Terms – On Air

May 15th, 16th, 17th & 18th at Daytona International Speedway

Listen to 96 K Rock to win 4-Day General Admission Passes!

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 5/5/25 - 5/9/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 10a-6p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 4-Day General Admission Passes to Welcome to Rockville @ Daytona International Speedway
  • What the prize value is: $238
  • Who is providing the prize: Danny Wimmer Presents
