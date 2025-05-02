ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cape Coral Man Takes Home $1M from $5 Lottery Scratch-Off

A $5 scratch-off ticket turned into a million-dollar win for Benjamin Ramirez-Gomez at a Cape Coral 7-Eleven. Instead of yearly payments, the 31-year-old picked a single $640,000 payout. The winning ticket came from the…

Rebecca Allen
Gambler Scratching a Lottery Ticket With a Penny
Getty Royalty Free

$5 scratch-off ticket turned into a million-dollar win for Benjamin Ramirez-Gomez at a Cape Coral 7-Eleven.

Instead of yearly payments, the 31-year-old picked a single $640,000 payout. The winning ticket came from the 7-Eleven store on Santa Barbara Boulevard. The shop got $2,000 for selling it.

Two other lucky players in Southwest Florida struck gold this month. Alexander Demooy and Melanie Roff each won $1 million playing 500X The Cash.

Since its April 2024 start, Loteria Grande has given out five of its six million-dollar prizes. Just one big win remains. To win, match all symbols in one straight line. A bonus card can double the prize money.

The Florida Lottery has sent more than $48 billion to schools since its beginning and paid for Bright Futures college aid for a million students.

The Florida Lottery stands by safe play habits. "Our games are designed to be a fun form of entertainment, with the added benefit of helping fund Florida education. While most of our players enjoy the excitement of playing, we recognize that gaming can create problems for some individuals," officials stated on the lottery's website.

Cape Coralflorida lotteryscratch off
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
South Seas Resort Makes Comeback After Hurricane Ian With Tarpon Tournament
Local NewsSouth Seas Resort Makes Comeback After Hurricane Ian With Tarpon TournamentRebecca Allen
Edison Winter Home Gets First New Roof in 20 Years Before Storm Season
Local NewsEdison Winter Home Gets First New Roof in 20 Years Before Storm SeasonRebecca Allen
New Craft Cocktail Bars Open in Downtown Fort Myers
Local NewsNew Craft Cocktail Bars Open in Downtown Fort MyersRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect