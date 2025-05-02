Cape Coral Man Takes Home $1M from $5 Lottery Scratch-Off

A $5 scratch-off ticket turned into a million-dollar win for Benjamin Ramirez-Gomez at a Cape Coral 7-Eleven.

Instead of yearly payments, the 31-year-old picked a single $640,000 payout. The winning ticket came from the 7-Eleven store on Santa Barbara Boulevard. The shop got $2,000 for selling it.

Two other lucky players in Southwest Florida struck gold this month. Alexander Demooy and Melanie Roff each won $1 million playing 500X The Cash.

Since its April 2024 start, Loteria Grande has given out five of its six million-dollar prizes. Just one big win remains. To win, match all symbols in one straight line. A bonus card can double the prize money.

The Florida Lottery has sent more than $48 billion to schools since its beginning and paid for Bright Futures college aid for a million students.