Cape Coral Man Takes Home $1M from $5 Lottery Scratch-Off
A $5 scratch-off ticket turned into a million-dollar win for Benjamin Ramirez-Gomez at a Cape Coral 7-Eleven.
Instead of yearly payments, the 31-year-old picked a single $640,000 payout. The winning ticket came from the 7-Eleven store on Santa Barbara Boulevard. The shop got $2,000 for selling it.
Two other lucky players in Southwest Florida struck gold this month. Alexander Demooy and Melanie Roff each won $1 million playing 500X The Cash.
Since its April 2024 start, Loteria Grande has given out five of its six million-dollar prizes. Just one big win remains. To win, match all symbols in one straight line. A bonus card can double the prize money.
The Florida Lottery has sent more than $48 billion to schools since its beginning and paid for Bright Futures college aid for a million students.
The Florida Lottery stands by safe play habits. "Our games are designed to be a fun form of entertainment, with the added benefit of helping fund Florida education. While most of our players enjoy the excitement of playing, we recognize that gaming can create problems for some individuals," officials stated on the lottery's website.