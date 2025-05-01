New Craft Cocktail Bars Open in Downtown Fort Myers

The past year brought a shift to downtown Fort Myers as upscale cocktail spots replaced old dive bars and clubs. These new venues now fill historic structures built in 1914.

"[In a city like Asheville], even the bar at the Holiday Inn does amazing cocktails," said Nils Richter, co-owner of Sip & Sizzle, to Gulf Shore Life. "Fort Myers needs more of that — and that's what we're aiming to do."

Inside a striking beaux arts building, Sip & Sizzle made its debut in January. The spot combines a cozy 14-seat bar with an inventive steakhouse where guests cook their cuts on hot stones. While adding sleek metal ceiling panels, the team kept the building's original brick walls and floor tiles intact.

Hidden behind an old freezer door at Taco Works, Escondido Lounge started serving drinks in November. With its collection of 20 different tequilas and mezcals, the bar plans to expand to Cape Coral. Late-night visitors can grab food until 2 a.m.

At Hogwash, the drinks tell stories of the owner's grandfather, who flew in the Korean War. "They weren't supposed to curse [on the cockpit radio], so he said 'hogwash' instead," said bar manager Austin Zajack.

The 86 Room started the trend of historical preservation and a speakeasy vibe back in 2014. Inside the former Greystone Hotel, staff in suspenders mix drinks at a bar made from local cypress.

In 2018, 10 Twenty Five spread across two floors. "We're one of the only places downtown where you can enjoy an expertly prepared cocktail and a big cheeseburger at the bar," said owner Chad Zollinger.