Jack Black Shares What He Does to Get Out of a Music-Listening Slump

If you're reading this, there's a good chance you're an enthusiastic music fan, but even the biggest music lovers can get into a bit of a funk.



It's something that actor/musician Jack Black understands and recently talked about on Good Hang with Amy Poehler. (Side note: Both Black and Poehler seem like really good hangs.) Poehler asks Black what are some films/TV shows or music he reaches to for comfort or to help him relax. Black admits the recently, "I realized I stopped listening to music. I was only listening to podcasts and audiobooks. I was, like, 'I got to get music back in my life, stat.'



So, what did Black decide to do? A little something he calls "chrono marathons," where you binge a band's entire catalog from beginning to end.



"It's a great way to get in the nooks and crannies," explained Black. "And there's probably some bonus tracks that you never listened to. Listen to all of it, even the sh-tty songs. It's just an interesting way to hear music. I had never done it before, and I swear by it."



As for the catalogs Black has binged, so far, he listed Pink Floyd, the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Elton John.