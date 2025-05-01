ContestsEvents
Jack Black Shares What He Does to Get Out of a Music-Listening Slump

If you're reading this, there's a good chance you're an enthusiastic music fan, but even the biggest music lovers can get into a bit of a funk. It's something that…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Jack Black attends the World Premiere of "A Minecraft Movie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 30, 2025 in London, England.
Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

If you're reading this, there's a good chance you're an enthusiastic music fan, but even the biggest music lovers can get into a bit of a funk.

It's something that actor/musician Jack Black understands and recently talked about on Good Hang with Amy Poehler. (Side note: Both Black and Poehler seem like really good hangs.) Poehler asks Black what are some films/TV shows or music he reaches to for comfort or to help him relax. Black admits the recently, "I realized I stopped listening to music. I was only listening to podcasts and audiobooks. I was, like, 'I got to get music back in my life, stat.'

So, what did Black decide to do? A little something he calls "chrono marathons," where you binge a band's entire catalog from beginning to end.

"It's a great way to get in the nooks and crannies," explained Black. "And there's probably some bonus tracks that you never listened to. Listen to all of it, even the sh-tty songs. It's just an interesting way to hear music. I had never done it before, and I swear by it."

As for the catalogs Black has binged, so far, he listed Pink Floyd, the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Elton John.


While we certainly can get behind "chrono marathons," Black has mentioned something like it before, when he honored Led Zeppelin at the 2012 Kennedy Center Honors.

Black said in his speech, "Led Zeppelin: The greatest rock and roll band of all time. Better than The Beatles, better than the Stones, even better than Tenacious D. If you don't agree with me, it's because you never did the 'Zeppelin Marathon.' The 'Zep-a-Thon' is when you sit your ass down and listen to all nine Zep albums in a row ... [It's] the thing every true fan must do at least once in their lifetime. The pilgrimage to heavy metal Mecca."

Jack Black
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
