Lee County Moves Garbage Pickup Earlier To Beat Summer Heat

Beginning May 1, Lee County wants trash out by 5:30 a.m. — an hour before the current time. This switch affects both garbage and recycling pickup. This is a standard seasonal change that happens each year when the heat sets in.

The time change impacts 10 areas across the county: Pine Island, Matlacha, North Fort Myers, Fort Myers Shores, Alva, Lehigh Acres, south Fort Myers, Iona, Captiva, and the Village of Estero. Weekly pickup schedules stay unchanged. This change does not affect residents in unincorporated Lee County.

The waste department has a detailed online guide for proper disposal methods, including what is and isn't allowed curbside.