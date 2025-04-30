Frank Zappa’s Hidden 1974 TV Special Coming Out After 50 Years in the Vault

A long-lost Frank Zappa TV concert from June 21, 1974, will finally see daylight next spring. The show, titled Cheaper Than Cheep, spent half a century locked away due to audio-video synchronization issues before Zappa Records/UMe rescued it for a May 9 release. Advancements in editing allowed its restoration.

According to Variety, Zappa said in the footage: "Ladies and gentlemen, we'd like to welcome you to the world's cheapest television special, which is being manufactured for your edification right here in the midst of our Mothers of Invention rehearsal hall at 5831 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, California."

The two-hour performance captures Zappa with his band cranking out 25 tracks in their intimate practice space. The setlist spans Zappa's musical world. It contains many favorites that were popular in live shows, including "Cosmik Debris," "Montana," and "Dupree's Paradise".

The director was Ahmet Zappa, and Frank Zappa, Joe Travers, and Ahmet Zappa produced this show.

Music fans can snag it in multiple versions. A Super Deluxe edition will feature a stereo soundtrack on CD and vinyl and a Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos audio. The CD will have four bonus excerpts. The Blu-ray also packs extra treats: two bonus songs, funny outtakes, and bits from The Amazing Mr. Bickford Claymation film. A 12-page photo book with notes from vault keeper Joe Travers rounds out the package.

The band's powerhouse lineup shines through: Chester Thompson smacks the drums, George Duke works the keys, Jeff Simmons strums guitar, Napoleon Murphy Brock wails on sax and flute, Ruth Underwood handles percussion, and Tom Fowler holds down the bass. The vibrant, joyful performance showcases these artists' improvisational skills.