Cape Coral Building Permit Delays Lead to Calls for System Overhaul

Cape Coral's permit system buckles under pressure as wait times stretch into months. The strain affects basic projects — from generator hookups to car charger installations. Cape Coral's current population is almost 225,000, with the possibility of exceeding 315,000 by 2050. If current permitting problems aren't addressed now, it may only get worse.

David Ellen's five-year battle for a generator permit left him in the dark after Hurricane Ian struck. "We had a generator in the side yard and a full tank of propane, but I couldn't get a permit to get it hooked up for five years. The permitting down here is crazy," said Ellen to WGCU.

Florida ranks second in the nation for building code standards, which contributes to the high permit application volume and the backlogs of applications.

Chicago transplant Donna Bikus suggests splitting the department. Small projects could zip through while major builds get a thorough review.

After six weeks of waiting, Paula Work abandoned her Tesla charger plans. She pointed out the stark contrast with Rhode Island, where similar permits take mere days.

Kaitlyn Mullen, Cape Coral's senior public information specialist, breaks down the bottleneck: "High application volumes and the complexity of plan reviews contribute to the rate at which permits are issued — especially after disasters or periods of rapid growth," she said.