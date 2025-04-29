ContestsEvents
Lee County Schools Push Back Start Times, After-School Programs Hit With Expenses

Rebecca Allen
Starting in the 2025-2026 school year, Lee County School District will shift class schedules. Elementary kids will begin school at 8:40 a.m. with a 3:10 dismissal, while middle school students will begin at 9:45 a.m. and dismiss at 4:15 p.m.

The new schedule puts a strain on local after-school programs. Star Taekwondo & Wellness Center may need to purchase more vans to adapt to the new schedule, with each costing $35,000. The center currently runs a fleet of five vans, picking up kids from 14 schools in shifts.

"There are a lot of things we are exploring and being creative about, because we care so much about all of our students," said Grand Master Ingrid Ewing to Gulf Coast News.

Some parents might skip after-school care if they can adjust their work schedules, while others may need morning supervision since elementary classes won't start until 8:40 a.m.

Florida lawmakers continue to review the policy as their session wraps up.

Cape CoralEsteroFort MyersLee County School District
Rebecca AllenWriter
