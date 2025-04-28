ContestsEvents
Lee County Gets First American-Made Self-Launching Drone for Emergency Response

Rebecca Allen
Multi-Drone Collaboration for Various Tasks,Using drones to find information and missions,3d rendering
Getty Royalty Free

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement awarded the Lee County Sheriff's Office a $400,000 grant to buy the nation's first self-launching drone made in America.

"This company is actually the first American-made drone, first responder of its kind. This is very different just for the fact that this is going to deploy on itself," said Fred Mazzotta, Captain of Innovation Technology, to WINK News.

Stationed at the second precinct, the $69,000 machine scans a 2-mile zone with its built-in camera, radio, and warning siren. Before each flight, it runs through vital safety protocols.

"What this does is it speeds up our information to our deputies, and it provides them with a rapid response of what's going on; eyes in the sky right away," Mazzotta said.

Unlike police choppers that cost thousands per hour to fly, this tech offers a budget-friendly option. It fills critical time gaps between incoming calls and officer arrival.

This launch marks the start of a 12-month rollout program. The department plans to add more units across different zones.

Dronelee countyLee County Sheriff's Office
Rebecca AllenWriter
