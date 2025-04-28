Fort Myers Car Dealership Employee Charged With Grand Theft After Taking Customer’s Car

Police arrested a teen Hyundai worker who took a customer's car from the service area. Albert Wheeler, 19, now faces theft charges after driving off in a vehicle left for repair work at Fort Myers Hyundai on Colonial Boulevard.

Law enforcement spotted Wheeler driving the stolen vehicle in Collier County. When asked why he took it, Wheeler, who started his job moving cars at the shop in February, was unable to give a satisfactory answer.

The owner discovered something was wrong when she received notices that her car had driven through the tolls on Cape Coral Bridge at least six times.

When the owner went to ask about these strange charges, workers realized they couldn't find her car anywhere on site.

The theft has shaken trust in repair shops. "I'd be sad, number one. Number two, I'd be surprised, and I would call my insurance company," a driver told WINK News.