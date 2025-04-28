ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Fort Myers Car Dealership Employee Charged With Grand Theft After Taking Customer’s Car

Police arrested a teen Hyundai worker who took a customer’s car from the service area. Albert Wheeler, 19, now faces theft charges after driving off in a vehicle left for repair…

Rebecca Allen
A Hyundai logo is displayed outside Schaumburg Hyundai August 26, 2005 in Schaumburg, Illinois.
Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Police arrested a teen Hyundai worker who took a customer's car from the service area. Albert Wheeler, 19, now faces theft charges after driving off in a vehicle left for repair work at Fort Myers Hyundai on Colonial Boulevard.

Law enforcement spotted Wheeler driving the stolen vehicle in Collier County. When asked why he took it, Wheeler, who started his job moving cars at the shop in February, was unable to give a satisfactory answer.

The owner discovered something was wrong when she received notices that her car had driven through the tolls on Cape Coral Bridge at least six times.

When the owner went to ask about these strange charges, workers realized they couldn't find her car anywhere on site.

The theft has shaken trust in repair shops. "I'd be sad, number one. Number two, I'd be surprised, and I would call my insurance company," a driver told WINK News.

The incident has pushed some to think twice about where to get repairs.

Fort MyersHyundai
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
5 Things To Do In Naples And Fort Myers This Weekend
Local News5 Things To Do In Naples And Fort Myers This WeekendGina Birch
Southwest Florida’s Event Calendar Filled With Concerts, Comedy, and Community Fun
Local NewsSouthwest Florida’s Event Calendar Filled With Concerts, Comedy, and Community FunRebecca Allen
Free Health Fair Brings Medical Services to Fort Myers on April 24
Local NewsFree Health Fair Brings Medical Services to Fort Myers on April 24Rebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect