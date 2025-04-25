This Day in Rock History: April 25

Stars such as bass guitarists Stu Cook and Eric Avery were born on April 25, but that's not the only reason this day has a place in rock music history. Several hit songs, notable performances, and other milestones have happened on this day, making it an important date for rock music fans.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These top hits and band milestones had a major impact on the rock music industry:

1970: The Jackson 5 pushed "Let It Be" by The Beatles out of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their song "ABC." This was the first No. 1 hit for the Jacksons, and the single sold an impressive two million copies in the U.S. within its first week.

1987: Madonna set a new record for female artists when her song "La Isla Bonita" became her fourth No. 1 hit on the U.K. chart. She went on to have 13 chart-topping songs in the U.K. and still holds the record for female artist with the most U.K. No. 1 singles.

Cultural Milestones

The '90s made these April 25 contributions that altered the culture of rock music:

1990: The iconic Olympic White Fender Stratocaster guitar Jimi Hendrix used to close the 1969 Woodstock Festival sold at a London auction for $295,000. It was acquired by an Italian TV host and music critic and today can be seen in the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, Washington.

1994: A jury in California ruled in favor of the Isley Brothers in a plagiarism lawsuit they filed against Michael Bolton, who stole significant parts of his hit song "Love Is a Wonderful Thing" from their song of the same name. After a lengthy legal battle, the judge awarded $5.4 million in damages, the largest ever awarded in a music plagiarism case.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These April 25 recordings and performances helped shape the rock music landscape:

1977: Although his final concert was held on June 26, Elvis made what would be his last recordings on April 25, 1977, at a Civic Center concert in Saginaw, Michigan. The posthumously released Moody Blue album featured three live songs from the Michigan performance.

1997: U2 launched their PopMart world tour with a show at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band performed songs from their Pop album in front of more than 35,000 fans.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The rock industry underwent these April 25 changes and challenges to get where it is today:

1981: Wings lost Denny Laine, leaving Paul McCartney as the band's solo member. Laine said he preferred to go separate ways because McCartney was fearful of touring after Lennon was killed.

2016: Motley Crue co-founder Nikki Sixx launched a campaign promoting better pay for musicians when their videos appeared on YouTube. His open letter to executives expressed concerns about the low royalty rates and urged them to make the royalties comparable with streaming services.