Krause Auto Group Snaps Up Volvo Cars Fort Myers in $13.5M Deal

Krause Auto Group bought Volvo Cars Fort Myers and its sprawling 9-acre property for $13.5 million. The April 1, 2025, purchase marks their fourth car dealership in Lee County.

MAC Imports LLC sold both the main site and a nearby used truck lot at 2562 Colonial Blvd. Mike Spinazze will keep his role as general manager, maintaining a 40% stake in the business.

"When we're in a market, we like to buy as many stores in a market as we can. It's just better for synergies," said Vernon Krause to Gulfshore Business.

The site will now go by Volvo Cars Fort Myers, dropping the "of" from its name. By early 2026, workers will update the Volvo showroom. The Genesis brand will move from South Tamiami Trail to a short-term spot by Volvo, then shift to its own building in late 2026.

"With Volvo, we're going to go ahead and spend a bunch of money remodeling the showroom and getting it up to Volvo standards," Spinazze said. "We'll improve the square footage."