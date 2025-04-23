Carlos Santana Collapses During Soundcheck, Hospitalized

Carlos Santana was forced to postpone his show last night (April 22) in San Antonio after he collapsed during soundcheck.



Santana's manager, Michael Vrionis, said in a statement, "It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight's show in San Antonio has been postponed. Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration."



Vrionis continued, "Out of an abundance of caution and for the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action. He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour. Thank you all very much for your understanding. The show will be rescheduled soon."



Fans have been advised to hang onto their tickets, and a new show date will be announced soon.



In July 2022, Santana experienced a similar collapse, but it was on stage during a show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich. At that time, the collapse was due to heat exhaustion, which led to the postponement of multiple shows until the guitar icon made a full recovery.



We send our best wishes to Sanata and look forward to his return to the road in the very near future.