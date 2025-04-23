ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Carlos Santana Collapses During Soundcheck, Hospitalized

Carlos Santana was forced to postpone his show last night (April 22) in San Antonio after he collapsed during soundcheck. Santana’s manager, Michael Vrionis, said in a statement, “It is…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Carlos Santana performs onstage during Day 2 of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena on September 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guitar Festival

Carlos Santana was forced to postpone his show last night (April 22) in San Antonio after he collapsed during soundcheck.

Santana's manager, Michael Vrionis, said in a statement, "It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight's show in San Antonio has been postponed. Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration."

Vrionis continued, "Out of an abundance of caution and for the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action. He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour. Thank you all very much for your understanding. The show will be rescheduled soon."

Fans have been advised to hang onto their tickets, and a new show date will be announced soon.

In July 2022, Santana experienced a similar collapse, but it was on stage during a show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich. At that time, the collapse was due to heat exhaustion, which led to the postponement of multiple shows until the guitar icon made a full recovery.

We send our best wishes to Sanata and look forward to his return to the road in the very near future.

Carlos Santana
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
This Day in Rock History: April 23
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 23Sarah Bloomfield
Roy Thomas Baker: Legendary Record Producer Dies at 78
MusicRoy Thomas Baker: Legendary Record Producer Dies at 78Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Sammy Hagar Says Eddie Van Halen Helped Him Write His New Single in a Dream
MusicSammy Hagar Says Eddie Van Halen Helped Him Write His New Single in a DreamErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect