Living Colour, Slayer’s Kerry King Perform at WrestleMania 41

If you tuned into WrestleMania 41 this weekend, you would have seen two epic performances during the event.



On WrestleMania Saturday, Living Colour played CM Punk to the ring with a blistering rendition of "Cult of Personality." The packed crowd inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas can be heard singing along in the video below, which features country superstar Jelly Roll also in attendance, feeling the powerful performance.

Punk interacted with every member of Living Colour before making his way to the ring, including frontman Corey Glover, who snapped a selfie he later shared on Instagram.

On WrestleMania Sunday, Slayer's Kerry King played Damian Priest to the ring. Priest's entrance theme, "Rise For The Night," features the metal icon, so having him perform live on stage with pyro galore made for an extra special moment. You can tell in the video below that the moment hit home for Priest, who is a known metalhead.