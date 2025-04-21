ContestsEvents
Living Colour, Slayer’s Kerry King Perform at WrestleMania 41

Singer Corey Glover (L) of the band Living Colour performs the song "Cult of Personality" as CM Punk is introduced for a Triple Threat match during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada; Guitarist Kerry King (L) of the band Slayer performs as Damian Priest is introduced before his Sin City Street Fight against Drew McIntyre during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
If you tuned into WrestleMania 41 this weekend, you would have seen two epic performances during the event.

On WrestleMania Saturday, Living Colour played CM Punk to the ring with a blistering rendition of "Cult of Personality." The packed crowd inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas can be heard singing along in the video below, which features country superstar Jelly Roll also in attendance, feeling the powerful performance.

Punk interacted with every member of Living Colour before making his way to the ring, including frontman Corey Glover, who snapped a selfie he later shared on Instagram.

On WrestleMania Sunday, Slayer's Kerry King played Damian Priest to the ring. Priest's entrance theme, "Rise For The Night," features the metal icon, so having him perform live on stage with pyro galore made for an extra special moment. You can tell in the video below that the moment hit home for Priest, who is a known metalhead.

WrestleMania 41 brought a massive amount of fans to Las Vegas for the two-night extravaganza. Attendance on Night 1 was announced as 61,467, while Night 2 had 63,266, for a total attendance of 124,693.

