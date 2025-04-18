Florida Kicks Off $45M Fight Against Invasive Fish With 2025 Tournament

State officials are spending $45 million to battle unwanted fish this year. Participants can begin registering for the 2025 Invasive Fish Roundup on April 25 in Southwest Florida.

"Education and prevention are the most effective tools for invasive species management, followed by early detection and rapid response," said Michael Sipos, Florida Sea Grant Agent with UF/IFAS Extension Collier County, to Coastal Breeze News.

The 2024 event drew 119 participants. They caught 4,850 invasive fish. A massive blue tilapia, weighing 7.4 pounds, topped the catches. In total, anglers pulled in 2,373 pounds across 12 species.

Five counties make up the competition zone: Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry, and Glades. The Southwest Florida Management Area runs the event. Participants can fish in any legal spot within these boundaries.

On April 27, Bass Pro Shops in Fort Myers will host the final weigh-in from noon to 3 p.m. The event includes fish exhibits, cutting shows, and art projects for kids.