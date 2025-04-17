Fort Myers Brewery Makes Beer To Support Youth Sports Foundation

A new beer flows from the taps at Millennial Brewing, where each $6.50 pint of Playmaker Pale Ale donates $1 to the Tommy Bohanon Foundation. The brew made its first splash at the foundation's Playmakers Tailgate Party on April 11, 2025.

"We're incredibly grateful to brewery owner Kyle Cebull and his team at Millennial Brewing for creating this special pale ale in support of our foundation," said Tommy Bohanon to Priority Marketing. "Their generosity helps fuel our mission to uplift and empower local youth."

This fresh take on pale ale strikes a sweet spot between smooth sipping and bold hop notes. Fans can snag it in cans or straight from the tap at the brewery in downtown Fort Myers.

Sports open doors for kids stuck in tough spots. The foundation steps in with gear for high schools, runs football camps, and hands out money for college. Their work makes a real difference.