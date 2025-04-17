Developer Proposes 50-Room Hotel at Fort Myers Beach Times Square

At Times Square on Fort Myers Beach, where Sunset Beach Tropical Grill once stood before Hurricane Ian struck, plans for a 50-room hotel have emerged. The builder seeks town approval to deviate from the standard rules for building size, guest capacity, and car spaces.

The structure will stretch upward to nearly 70 feet from ground level, with 52 feet rising above flood markers. This stands well above the town's usual 30-foot flood elevation limit.

"We're committed to the town. We are committed to rebuilding," said Persaud to Fort Myers Beach Talk. "We hope to be one of the first on Times Square to get rebuilt."

Construction should take just over a year once officials give their approval. The ground floor will bring back memories of the past, featuring food and drinks like its predecessor did.