North Naples Publix Construction Hit With $3 Billion Price Tag From New Tariffs

Import fees on goods from China, Canada, and Mexico could add $3 billion to building costs. This hits projects like the new Publix store at US 41 and Wiggins Pass Road in North Naples hard.

The store anticipates opening in late 2026, but supply issues and rising costs could delay the opening. Building costs keep going up across Florida's southwest coast. The National Association of Home Builders warns that fees on key materials affect both stores and homes.

"We must thoroughly vet these alternatives to ensure they meet our quality expectations and align with our company's values," said Steve Wojcechowskyj, Neal Communities South Region vice president of purchasing, to Naples Daily News.

Two new restaurants are planning to open near the future Publix site — 1942 Mexican Grill and 316 Cafe.

Neal Communities, a local builder, is planning ahead for scarce supplies. "As more home builders switch to mostly domestic sources, the demand for those products increases," Wojcechowskyj said.