Comedian Ron White Announces Fort Myers Show at Barbara B. Mann Hall for May 2025

Grammy-nominated comedian Ron White, known as Tater Salad, has announced a tour and a stop at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers, Florida, on May 23. Rocketing to stardom as one leg of the hugely popular Blue Collar Comedy Tour alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, and Larry the Cable Guy, White played more than 270 cities and helped create more than $35 million in ticket sales. A film version of the tour came out in 2003 to be the most-watched movie in Comedy Central history and cemented White as a comic icon.

White's specials, including Drunk in Public and They Call Me Tater Salad, broke network records, while his You Can't Fix Stupid special drew 4.5 million viewers and topped the Billboard charts. The Billboard Comedy Charts have seen all four of his albums go #1. Debuting in comedy in 1986, White worked to refine his act, which was marked by his Texan upbringing and real-life experiences, opening for comedians like Sam Kinison and Jeff Foxworthy.

Beyond the stage, White has acted in films such as Horrible Bosses, Sex and the City 2, and Jayne Mansfield's Car and co-produced the award-winning documentary Bridegroom. A committed supporter of the U.S. military, he founded the charity event "Ron White's Comedy Salute to the Troops" to benefit the Armed Forces Foundation.