Developers Eye 390-Unit RV Resort for Former Hurricane-Ravaged Fort Myers Location

A proposed rezoning request in South Fort Myers is drawing attention as Lee County officials prepare to review plans for the Sanibel Siesta RV Resort on Apr. 17. The resort would occupy the 50-acre site formerly known as the Century 21 Mobile Home Community, which has remained vacant since it sustained damage from a tornado and Hurricane Ian. Developers plan to convert the site into a high-end RV park with up to 390 spots, a clubhouse, a swimming pool, and pickleball courts.



The resort would accommodate transient guests, with minimum stays of three days and maximum stays of six months. Anticipated nightly rates range from $110 during peak season to $50 in the off-season. Developers say the project is designed to provide a high-end RV experience and that they chose to reinvest in the property rather than sell it to larger development interests.

The proposal has sparked mixed reactions from local residents. Some, like Heidi Lescault, initially had concerns about how the project might affect the area. “I originally thought it was going to create a lot of traffic and movement,” she said, echoing the sentiments of others who worry the resort could disrupt the neighborhood's quiet atmosphere.

However, not all feedback has been negative. Resident Duncan Pearcy noted that the proposed resort could breathe new life into the area and improve the overall landscape following years of disuse.