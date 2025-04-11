Easter Dining In SWFL: Local Spots Serving Up Holiday Menus from $15 to $110

With Easter Sunday approaching on Apr.20, places to eat in Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Bonita Springs are getting ready to serve high demand and reservations are filling up fast. And there are dining options aplenty, with local favorites serving everything from elaborate buffets to plated gourmet meals, catering to families and foodies alike.

Hooked Island Grill will serve a diverse Easter buffet at $65 for adults and $25 for kids, featuring carving stations and a raw bar. At Marker 92 inside The Westin, a three-course plated menu starts at $65 for adults and $30 for children ages 3–12, with entrees such as prime rib and seared duck breast.

Fish Tale Grill's Easter brunch buffet is priced at $59.95 for adults and $19.95 for kids under 10. It offers seafood, meats, and traditional brunch fare. For a luxurious experience, the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point's expansive brunch runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and costs $110 per adult. It includes made-to-order stations and complimentary mimosas.

Duffy's Sports Grill will host its Easter Fest on Apr. 19–20. The menu includes a $15.99 honey ham or turkey meal and a festive Peep-tini cocktail for $8. In Fort Myers, Bellini's will feature a special holiday menu from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Bruno's of Brooklyn will offer an exclusive Italian brunch.

Bonita Springs favorites include Angelina's Ristorante's upscale Italian brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Artichoke and Company's buffet for $64.95. In Cape Coral, Cork Soakers presents a three-course brunch for $38, and Fathoms offers a buffet for $55 per person.

Palmetto-Pine Country Club will host its annual Easter brunch for $55 per adult and $20 for kids aged 5–12, with reservations required by Apr. 14. The Lighthouse Waterfront's buffet, featuring breakfast favorites and a carving station, is priced at $64.99 for adults with child pricing available.