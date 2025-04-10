$101M Project Kicks Off as Workers Tear Down 63-Year-Old Cypress Lake Middle School

Cypress Lake Middle School is in the midst of a significant transformation as part of a $101 million renovation project designed to address lingering problems and position the campus for future growth. Backed by a half-penny sales tax initiative passed by voters in 2018, the project entails demolishing the old 60-year-old school and building a new three-story, 150,000-square-foot building.

The new building is expected to house 1,000 students, as compared with 800, in line with growing district enrollment. Construction is slated to be completed by October 2026, while all renovations will be completed by February 2027. The project manager is Owen-Ames-Kimball Co., and more than $2 million has been allocated to furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

Matt Miller, the principal, said the construction and use of portable classrooms is disruptive, but the transition has gone better than he expected. The temporary units are air-conditioned with all the bells and whistles, so learning can continue with minimal disruption.

Safety and functionality are central to the new school's design. “We have to think about the safety and security of our students,” said Miller. “So we fixed some of the traffic pattern issues you might see in other schools and really paid very close attention to the quality of the instructional areas in the new school.”

The redesign also resolves persistent concerns about inadequate classroom space and outdated infrastructure. These upgrades mark the culmination of more than a decade of planning by Lee County school district leaders, who identified the need for a modern, secure, student-centered campus.