Fort Myers Beach Gives Green Light to Food Truck Park After 12 Hours of Meetings

Rebecca Allen
On April 7, 2025, Fort Myers Beach officials unanimously approved plans for a food truck site on Estero Boulevard. The project will transform a half-acre plot into a hub with spots for five trucks, dozens of cars, and a two-level structure.

"I think the negotiation from both sides was well respected, not everyone got what they wanted and I think that tells you that you probably had a good negotiation," said Mayor Dan Allers to Fox 4 News.

Plans show a 3,000-square-foot structure housing a ground-floor bar with office space above. Visitors can use public restrooms and showers during open hours, while spots for bikes and street seats will line Estero Boulevard.

"We have a unit up for sale 104, and we have documentation from a realtor to prove it. We've had buyers say no simply because they're looking for a quiet part of the island," one resident told Fox 4 News.

Officials set strict rules about sound. Live music can play three days a week, with one more day for entertainment that doesn't include a live band.

Construction starts in six months, with plans to welcome guests by fall 2026. Next door, Pelican Watch condo owners fought against the plans.

