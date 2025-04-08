Tampa Nonprofit Hands Out New Fishing Gear to Kids After Officer Snaps Rods

After a railway officer destroyed two kids' fishing equipment, Take A Kid Fishing Inc. director William Dunn stepped in with brand-new gear. The incident, which took place near Russell Park in Tice, Florida, sparked outrage when footage spread online.

The clip, which drew 30,000 views, captured a Seminole Gulf Railway officer breaking the fishing rods and forcing the kids away from the tracks. "He dragged me by my shirt, broke my pole, threw it, and put me in handcuffs," said Josue Miguel to Gulf Coast News.

Dunn drove from Tampa to Tice to meet the young anglers. He brought them fresh equipment and caps.

The authorities issued a trespassing warning to the youngsters. Sebastian Jimenez, now equipped with new gear, spoke plainly to Gulf Coast News: "I'm not going back to the train tracks. I don't want my new rod to get broken."