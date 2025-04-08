Delta To Begin Nonstop Fort Myers-Salt Lake City Flights for Winter 2025
Beginning December 20, Delta Air Lines will connect Fort Myers and Salt Lake City with direct flights. The new service marks the first nonstop link between Florida’s southwest coast and Utah’s mountain capital….
Beginning December 20, Delta Air Lines will connect Fort Myers and Salt Lake City with direct flights. The new service marks the first nonstop link between Florida's southwest coast and Utah's mountain capital.
Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) passengers can now fly straight to Salt Lake City International (SLC). The route opens fresh paths west for Florida travelers, cutting hours off typical connection times.
These flights put Utah's snowy peaks and Florida's warm beaches within quick reach just in time for winter and spring travel.
Related Stories