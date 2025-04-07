Old Church Transforms Into Fort Myers’ Latest Brewery and Food Hall

Swamp Cat Brewing Company opened on March 26, 2025, in a converted 1953 church at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fowler Street. The 5,000-square-foot space mixes beer garden charm with historic architecture.

"There were 30 or 40 people waiting at the door, and the parking lot was full," said co-owner Chris Gutierrez to News-Press.

Beer flows from 12 taps, along with collaborations from Flying Eagle, Kaleidoscope, and Crazy Dingo breweries. Best sellers for Swamp Cat Brewing Company so far are Boat Day Blonde Ale, Suncoast West Coast IPA, and Swamp Cat Pilsner.

The Refuge, their outdoor beer garden, houses three kitchens. Visitors can taste Latin fusion at Dynamite Street EatZ, savor Nicaraguan dishes from La Playa 787, or try South African flavors at Tiny Bites Good Eats.

"Food is a big part of this," Matt Leger, Swamp Cat Brewing Company partner, told News-Press. "Something like this would generally market to food trucks. These kitchens are a first of its kind."

Original wooden trusses stretch overhead, while church pews offer seating below. New iron chandeliers cast warm light across sound-dampening walls. Outside, umbrellas shade tables near a crackling firepit and music stage.