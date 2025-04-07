ContestsEvents
Fort Myers Council Set To Decide on 37-Acre Costco Location Near Metro Parkway

A sign hangs outside of Costco Wholesale store
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

On April 7, city officials will vote on zoning changes for a new Costco store by Metro Parkway and Colonial Boulevard. The site spans 37 acres beside CarMax at 10451 Metro Parkway.

"The parcels are currently vacant with the potential of being developed as a Costco Wholesale store with various outparcels to be developed at a later date," read a statement according to city planning staff reports to Gulfshore Business.

With a 5-1 vote on March 5, 2025, the Fort Myers planning board backed the switch. Staff members support changing the site from a planned business complex to retail space. The vote marks a key step forward.

Carcione Family Partners LLC and Cois Family Partners LLC requested the rezoning. The site was approved for a different commercial use in January 2014 but was never developed.

Bradley Wester, who represents the property owners, stated that "the new location would have the most recent store layout, more gas pumps, technology, vehicle lines and better access than the current location." The current Costco location, which opened in the 1990s, has gotten too small for the customer base.

At the board meeting, a few neighbors spoke up about cars and noise. The owners say they're talking with nearby residents to fix these problems.

If the vote is approved, there will be a public hearing on April 21.

