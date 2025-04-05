ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Money Man on 96 K Rock

The Money Man on 96 K Rock, presented by Anidjar & Levine, Accident Attorneys, is giving away a total of $125,000, in this multi-market contest, from April 7th through May 9th, 2025. It all…

Diana Beasley
Sponsored by
Anidjar & Levine Accident Attorneys
Anidjar & Levine Accident Attorneys

The Money Man on 96 K Rock, presented by Anidjar & Levine, Accident Attorneys, is giving away a total of $125,000, in this multi-market contest, from April 7th through May 9th, 2025.

It all kicks off weekdays with Dave & Chuck—listen for the KEYWORD starting at 8 AM, 10 AM, 12 NOON, 3 PM, and 5 PM. That’s $1,000 up for grabs five times a day.

When you hear the KEYWORD, you’ll have 25 minutes (until :25 past the hour) to enter in one of the following ways:

  • Text it to 45911
  • Enter on the new 96 K Rock app
  • Submit online at 96krock.com

If we call you back, you’ve won $1,000. You must answer the phone, or we will move on to another winner.

The Money Man on 96 K Rock is presented by Anidjar & Levine, Accident Attorneys—call 1-800-747-FREE (1-800-747-3733).

CONTEST RULES

Cash Contest
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Win a $50 Gift Card to Checker’s or Rally’s
ContestsWin a $50 Gift Card to Checker’s or Rally’sDiana Beasley
96 K Rock Basketball Mayhem presented by Gavin’s ACE Hardware
Contests96 K Rock Basketball Mayhem presented by Gavin’s ACE HardwareDiana Beasley
Pewter Mug Naples
ContestsWin A Pewter Mug Gift CardJoe Winner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect