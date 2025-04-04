Fort Myers Police HQ Price Tag Hits $140M as Building Costs Keep Climbing

The cost of Fort Myers' new police base has ballooned to $140 million — nearly double the $80 million estimate from 2022. This steep rise stems from construction material spikes and the choice to merge all units into one central spot at Market and Central Streets.

"The cost of materials just has risen, you know, in a lot of the cases, 30 plus percent," said Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson to WINK News. "The original project was somewhat of a remodel. In addition, this is a scrape the land from the dirt up"

Officials scrapped their initial $19 million plan to renovate the old News Press site. The switch to building fresh from the ground up pushed costs higher than expected.

Capt. Roger Valdivia pointed out the current scattered setup. "We're very fragmented throughout the city. We had a study done a few years ago that really indicated that the agency was too fragmented."

Plans include an on-site shooting facility. Valdivia emphasized the significance of having an on-site gun range for training, highlighting the considerable liability involved in firearms training.

Bonds and civil funds will cover costs, but local taxpayers will shoulder the burden. The city might find ways to trim the $140 million architect's estimate once they bring in a construction manager.