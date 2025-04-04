Fort Myers Brewery Plans National High-Five Day Event To Help Injured Athletes

Fort Myers Brewing Company will donate High 5 IPA sales to the High Fives Foundation at an April 17 gathering. The event runs from noon to 10 p.m. at their Commerce Lakes Drive location.

"National High Five Day is a perfect fit for our brewery-not only because our High 5 IPA is a fan favorite and, we think, one of the coolest things crafted in Florida-but also because it embodies the community spirit we cherish," said Jen Whyte, co-owner of Fort Myers Brewing Company, to the Cape Coral Breeze.

The High Fives Foundation works to get injured athletes and veterans back into outdoor activities. Their previous fundraiser collected $1,000 for the Cancer Alliance Network.

Local band Hat Trick starts playing at 6 p.m. Guests can grab food from four vendors, including Don't Give Up, South Pizza Co., Beau's BBQ, and Pryceless Island Grill.