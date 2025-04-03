ContestsEvents
Hurricane-Damaged House in Fort Myers Beach Set for Demolition After Legal Battle

Rebecca Allen
Beautiful Fort Myers Beach, Florida, USA.
During an April 1, 2025, court hearing, the owner of a hurricane-wrecked house agreed to apply for a demolition permit within 15 days, with the demolition expected to begin 30 days after the permit is granted.

The damaged home, located across the street from Pink Shell Resort, is abandoned and has missing siding and a stranded boat in the yard. 

"It's like a reminder of a bad dream," said Bill Waichulis, Pink Shell Resort's general manager, to Gulf Coast News. "You look at the rest of the island, and it's back. But then there's that." He's concerned about children wandering into the dangerous structure.

Town officials can take over if the owner fails to meet the deadlines. They initially declared the building unsafe immediately after Hurricane Ian hit in 2023.

Nearby business owners welcomed the news. While most of the beach area looks fresh from rebuilding efforts, this damaged house has remained an eyesore.

Chris Glaser, a local real estate agent, hopes this might start a trend. Many buildings remain untouched, stuck in insurance disputes.

Local code enforcement will monitor the process closely. All safety measures and cleanup rules must be strictly followed.

